Woman killed at Leicester bus stop 'lives on' in granddaughter
A man who saw his wife killed by a drink-driver at a bus stop said she will "live on" through their baby granddaughter.
Annette Booth and her husband Stephen were waiting for a bus in Leicester when a car reversed on to the pavement, hitting and killing the 57-year-old.
Since her death in 2018, their first grandchild - Violet - has been born.
Mr Booth said: "From my own shattered heart, my granddaughter is truly a real gift."
In September, a man was jailed for causing death by dangerous driving.
The couple were returning home after a night of karaoke in the city in September 2018 and were due to catch a bus from a different stop, Mr Booth said.
"My wife, she wasn't one for waiting around, she said: 'Come on, let's walk to the next one'," he added.
Moments later a car, driven by Edgars Grisulis, sped by before crashing into the back of another vehicle.
"Then I realised he was coming back, reversing at speed and swerving side-to-side," Mr Booth said.
He said the car "launched up the kerb" and went "into the air" and the driver "sped off".
Mr Booth said: "I could see the twisted metal of the bus stop, all the bricks, then I looked around to a corner behind the bus stop, and there she was.
"I've never in my life felt so helpless.
"Over the years we've had to deal with a lot of stuff together - as a couple, as a family and individually - but we've always had each other's backs.
"But that one night, I couldn't do a thing."
Mrs Booth was taken to hospital but died from her injuries.
Grisulis was jailed for nine years and nine months.
Mr Booth, who is now working with a crash victims charity called RoadPeace, said his wife would live on through Violet.
"Her grandma will find a way of living on and she will come back through our granddaughter," he said.
