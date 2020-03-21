Image copyright Stephen Booth Image caption Annette Booth died after being hit by a reversing car at a bus stop

A man who saw his wife killed by a drink-driver at a bus stop said she will "live on" through their baby granddaughter.

Annette Booth and her husband Stephen were waiting for a bus in Leicester when a car reversed on to the pavement, hitting and killing the 57-year-old.

Since her death in 2018, their first grandchild - Violet - has been born.

Mr Booth said: "From my own shattered heart, my granddaughter is truly a real gift."

In September, a man was jailed for causing death by dangerous driving.

The couple were returning home after a night of karaoke in the city in September 2018 and were due to catch a bus from a different stop, Mr Booth said.

"My wife, she wasn't one for waiting around, she said: 'Come on, let's walk to the next one'," he added.

Image copyright Stephen Booth Image caption Stephen and Annette Booth were making their way home from a night out in Leicester

Moments later a car, driven by Edgars Grisulis, sped by before crashing into the back of another vehicle.

"Then I realised he was coming back, reversing at speed and swerving side-to-side," Mr Booth said.

He said the car "launched up the kerb" and went "into the air" and the driver "sped off".

Mr Booth said: "I could see the twisted metal of the bus stop, all the bricks, then I looked around to a corner behind the bus stop, and there she was.

"I've never in my life felt so helpless.

"Over the years we've had to deal with a lot of stuff together - as a couple, as a family and individually - but we've always had each other's backs.

"But that one night, I couldn't do a thing."

Image copyright Stephen Booth Image caption Granddaughter Violet, pictured here with her father, was born after Mrs Booth's death

Mrs Booth was taken to hospital but died from her injuries.

Grisulis was jailed for nine years and nine months.

Mr Booth, who is now working with a crash victims charity called RoadPeace, said his wife would live on through Violet.

"Her grandma will find a way of living on and she will come back through our granddaughter," he said.

