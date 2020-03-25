Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The man remains in custody after being held on suspicion of a public order offence

A drunk man has been arrested after allegedly coughing in a security guard's face to "cause panic" after a shop refused to serve him.

Leicestershire Police said the man coughed at the guard at about 10:00 GMT on Wednesday in a shop in Belgrave Gate, Leicester.

The 55-year-old was "promptly educated with a set of handcuffs", according to the force.

He remains in custody after being held on suspicion of a public order offence.

