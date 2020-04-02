Image copyright Antonia Doyle Image caption Resident Antonia Doyle picked up warm scones after a walk

A village pub has been delivering pints to people's doors and leaving fresh scones in a telephone box.

Clare Highton, landlady of the The Blue Bell Inn in Hoby, Leicestershire, decided to use up some of the spare ingredients they had after closing.

She and her partner Mike also delivered regulars their usual pints to their doorsteps with a cling film cover instead of throwing the beer away.

She said they did it to make people smile.

Miss Highton added: "We've got the time and the kitchen.

"Our locals support us the rest of the year, so we wanted to support them."

Image copyright Clare Highton Image caption Clare Highton said some of the villagers they served pints to were "overwhelmed"

She said they made sure the kitchen they baked in was clean and disinfected the telephone box before they put the plain and cherry and sultana scones inside, and left disinfectant, tongs and paper bags to reduce the risk of infection.

They also wore gloves to deliver the pints.

The pair said they have plans to continue surprising the locals with baked goods.

Image copyright Antonia Doyle Image caption The Blue Bell Inn is in Hoby in Leicestershire

Resident Antonia Doyle said she found the scones, still warm, after going out for a walk.

She said: "It was a lovely surprise. It's a close-knit community but this [crisis] has probably brought it out a lot more. Times like this show how much people do come together and support each other."

