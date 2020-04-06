Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Leicestershire Police stopped the car travelling 110mph north on the M1

A man has been fined after he was caught speeding at 110mph on the motorway and told police he had been to London to buy bread.

The man was stopped by officers at about 22:40 BST on Sunday travelling to Nottingham northbound on the M1.

They said he had been in the car with his two young children and claimed bread in London was £1 cheaper.

Leicestershire Police said the man was handed two fixed penalty notices and reported to court for the speeding.

The distance between Nottingham and London is more than 120 miles.

The force said the man was stopped near Junction 22 in Leicestershire.

Police said the man was handed a notice for speeding and the courts would decide the level of the fine.

The second notice was under the Health Protection Regulations 2020, which comes with a £60 fine. It came into force last month to give police powers to punish anyone flouting lockdown restrictions.

