Leicester

Night boat trip ends with police helicopter search

  • 19 April 2020
Thornton Reservoir Image copyright Leicestershire Police
Image caption The men were detained after being checked over by medics

A police helicopter was scrambled to deal with two men illegally boating in a Leicestershire reservoir.

Officers went to Thornton Reservoir boat house on Saturday night to reports of a break-in but found no damage.

But two males were seen in a boat and the helicopter was called over fears for their safety.

Both men went into the water and had to be checked over by ambulance staff before being issued with fixed penalty notices.

Police said they had been fined the Health Protection Regulations.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites