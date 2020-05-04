Image copyright DHU Health Care Image caption The Leicester branch of McDonald's was said to be the first test site at one of the fast food restaurants

A coronavirus drive-through test centre based at a McDonald's has closed two weeks after opening.

The site in Leicester's Meridian Business Park was the first McDonald's in the UK to be used this way but it closed on Thursday, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

DHU Health Care, which had been running it, said it was because focus has moved to a national swabbing programme.

Another test centre has been set up in the city by the government and G4S.

The McDonald's site was open from 18 April to 30 April and in that time 287 people were swabbed.

It was run by the not-for profit company DHU Health Care rather than the government.

A spokeswoman said it had been stopped because it had been a "locally commissioned service" and the testing programme is now national.

A test centre at Birstall Park and Ride was set up by the government last week.

It is being operated in partnership with G4S, and will offer assisted and self-administered tests for key workers by appointment.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.