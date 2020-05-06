Image copyright Matt Long Image caption People "of all ages" have stopped to add their message of hope to the board

People have been filling up a "hope board" with everything they are looking forward to once the UK lockdown is over.

Almost 200 people have shared their hopes for the future on the board outside a Leicester family's home.

They ranged from meeting up with friends and family, fish and chips and "pints".

Matt Long, the father-of-three who set it up, said he had wanted it to be a "symbol of hope" in difficult times.

The 36-year-old community worker said he put the board up in Western Park in the second week of the lockdown using a piece of wood he found in the shed and some Sharpies.

"The kids were off school, I'd been furloughed - we were just doing creative projects," Mr Long said.

"The best thing has been chatting to people over the fence, at an appropriate distance of course.

"It captures the stories and hopes of my local community, of people within walking distance of each other. It's a symbol of hope, something positive for people to share."

Mr Long added he is most looking forward to watching live football again and building a better world post-lockdown.

