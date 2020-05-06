Image copyright Google Image caption The landlord of the Boot Inn has been accused of showing a "continued disregard" for the wellbeing of residents

A pub landlord has been fined and served a prohibition order after breaching coronavirus regulations eight times since March.

Leicestershire Police issued several warnings to The Boot Inn in Ibstock after "regular activity" at the pub.

During a raid three drinkers were found hiding in the cellar, and were issued with fixed penalty notices.

The local council said disregarding the prohibition order could lead to the loss of the landlord's alcohol licence.

Ignoring the order could also lead to criminal charges.

North West Leicestershire District Council said the prohibition order was the first one to be issued in the county.

Councillor Andrew Woodman said the landlord had shown "a continued disregard" for the wellbeing of residents and the NHS.

The order was issued after several warnings were made to the landlord about "regular activity at the premises in recent weeks".

Pubs and restaurants were ordered to shut on 20 March, as part of the UK's attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus.

In Sheffield, two pubs have been served prohibition notices.

The Staffordshire Arms in Burngreave was shut down on 8 April, while drinkers at The Pitsmoor Hotel were found hiding in cupboards during a police raid on 29 April.

