BBC reporter Sima Kotecha was preparing for a live broadcast in Leicester

A man has been charged after a BBC reporter was subjected to racist abuse as she was preparing for a live broadcast.

Sima Kotecha said she and her team faced "racist and abusive behaviour" while preparing to conduct interviews in Leicester city centre on Sunday.

Leicestershire Police said the man, whose age and name have not been disclosed, had been charged with public order offences.

He is due to appear at court later.

Ms Kotecha was due to interview people in Leicester following the prime minister's statement on updated lockdown guidance.

The segment was cancelled and the incident reported to police.

A BBC spokesman said: "While preparing to broadcast, our reporter, her production team and guests were subjected to racist and abusive behaviour.

"We will not tolerate racism or abuse of our staff."

