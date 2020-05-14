Image copyright Leicester Media Online Image caption Four officers responding to the incident were injured in crashes

A man accused of attempted murder during a fight where three people were injured has had the charges dropped.

Armed police responded to reports of vehicles racing on Blaby Road in Enderby, Leicestershire, in February.

Three people were found to have suffered injuries and Christopher Casey was later charged.

But during a hearing at Leicester Crown Court, no evidence against the 22-year-old, from Thurcaston Road, Leicester, was offered.

Mr Casey had also denied a charged of possessing a shotgun with intent to endanger life and this was also dropped.

While responding to the original incident, two armed response cars crashed, injuring four officers.

Three of them were taken to hospital but were later discharged.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.