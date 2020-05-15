Image copyright DHU Health Care Image caption Dr Thomas Oelmann leaves behind his partner Nenita and six siblings

A "good humoured" doctor who was known for his "big personality" has died after testing positive for coronavirus.

Dr Thomas Oelmann, 57, was tested for Covid-19 while being treated for a dissecting aortic aneurysm at Glenfield Hospital in Leicester.

The out-of-hours doctor died on 23 April, leaving behind his partner Nenita and six siblings.

DHU Health Care, the not-for-profit company where he worked, said staff "will deeply feel his loss".

It is understood Dr Oelmann's funeral took place at Gilroes Cemetery on Friday and the hearse passed the health company on its way, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reports.

An email sent to his colleagues said he approached his role with "good humour".

It read: "Whenever Thomas was on duty everyone would know it. He was a big personality and always willing to give his bear hugs."

Stephen Bateman, chief executive of DHU Health Care, said: "It is at times like this where we must come together... and support each other.

"There is nothing more important than the health and wellbeing of our staff as we come together on the frontline in the battle against this virus.''

Saurabh Johri, clinical director at the company, said: "Thomas has been a stalwart and a member of our out-of-hours family in its various guises for many years.

"Thomas was also a teacher. He supported all of us in his role as a clinical lead, approaching this role with patience, calmness and good humour.

"I know that in particular, our triage nurses will deeply feel his loss."

A Just Giving page has been set up in his memory to raise money for Philippines Covid Aid.

