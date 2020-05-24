Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found dead in Chestnut Court

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man at a flat in Leicestershire.

Police were called to the property in Chestnut Court, Mountsorrel, on Friday morning, where a man had been pronounced dead by paramedics.

His death was first treated as unexplained, but following a post-mortem examination police believe he was attacked.

Two men, aged 39 and 41, both from Loughborough, remain in police custody.

