Mina Karshala is designing digital re-save the date cards for couples for free

Thousands of betrothed couples across the UK suffered the same sinking feeling when coronavirus forced their big day to be postponed.

With venues, food and clothing among countless other considerations, re-arranging has seemed an insurmountable task.

Many do not know where or who to turn to next, but more than 70 couples have been boosted by one woman's bright idea.

Mina Karshala, 27, is designing free re-save the date cards for those forced to change their big day.

She designs the digital cards at home in Loughborough, Leicestershire, as a hobby.

Ms Karshala initially helped affected friends, before starting to advertise the free designs on Facebook and Instagram, attracting the attention of many, including Laura Proctor-Braddon and Daniel Gooding.

The couple, from Bristol, have been forced to postpone their big day from September until June 2021.

Miss Proctor-Braddon said Miss Karshala had "put a smile back on so many faces"

Miss Proctor-Braddon, 34, said: "I thought this was such a wonderful thing to do during such a tough time for many.

"We had spent a fair bit on save the date cards already and found this has saved us shelling out for more."

Image copyright Nicola Evans Image caption Nicola Evans and Chris Pinner got dressed up and celebrated on what should have been their wedding day

Nicola Evans and Chris Pinner, both 33, from Bewdley, Worcestershire, also got in touch with Ms Karshala when their wedding in Hereford could not go ahead in May.

Miss Evans, who knows Ms Karshala through work, said: "Having someone I trust offer to design our re-save the dates for free was a huge relief and brought a lot of excitement after an upsetting time."

Image copyright Cutesy Graphics Image caption Miss Karshala says the project has allowed her to meet some "really nice people"

Ms Karshala works for a children's education charity but also makes personalised frames and gifts for friends and family as a hobby.

She said: "I thought I could probably do this for quite a few people and it's not like I'm going anywhere.

"Once they had that new date and they'd seen it, they felt better."

