Image copyright Willows Care Home Image caption Kathleen Perry said she was "pleased" with all the cards she had received

A 104-year-old woman has celebrated her birthday only the day after being allowed out of isolation after testing positive for coronavirus weeks earlier.

A socially distanced party was held at Kathleen Perry's Leicestershire care home on Thursday and included a big banner, songs, flowers and cream tea.

Her eldest son Rev Maurice Perry, 81, attended with his wife Ruth by sitting outside while his mother was inside.

Mr Perry said it was a "lovely day" and his mother looked "magnificent".

The day before Mrs Perry's birthday, she wheeled through red curtains beneath a "congratulations" banner to mark the end of her quarantine.

She was not admitted to hospital but had to isolate for two weeks at the The Willows Care Home in Shepshed.

Image copyright Willows Care Home Image caption Kathleen Perry left isolation the day before her birthday

"Two weeks seemed a long time," she said. "But the day I came out of isolation I enjoyed my day very much."

"Thanks to all at the care home for my birthday. I'm very tired…but happy!"

She also said she was "pleased" with all her cards, particularly the one from the mayor.

Mr Perry, who lives near Boston in Lincolnshire, said: "The door was between us and her and we occasionally opened it for a few minutes. At least she knew we were there.

"For her age she is amazing really. "

Image copyright Willows Care Home Image caption Mrs Perry's son Maurice said she used to like ballroom dancing with her husband when he was still alive and the pair often sang together

Mrs Perry used to run a taxi business with her husband and became one of the first female taxi drivers in Loughborough.

Two of the couple's favourite songs were played at the party as they would sing them together at their dance club.

Mrs Perry's younger son Michael, 76, lives in Llandudno, North Wales, and missed the party because Welsh lockdown regulations prevented him from leaving the area.

He said: "Mum has been looked after very well indeed - she has been inundated with flowers and given a party."

