Police were responding to a report of a fight in the street when they found a 50-year-old man on the ground

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after another man suffered a cardiac arrest and died following a street fight.

The disorder, on Redcar Road, Leicester, was reported to police at 15:30 BST on Sunday.

Officers found the 50-year-old on the ground and believed he may have been pushed and suffered a cardiac arrest.

He died two days later leading to the re-arrest of a man previously arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

Leicestershire Police said enquiries were ongoing to establish the full circumstances and would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Thursday.

