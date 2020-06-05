Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Jantilal Deugi died after suffering a cardiac arrest

A 22-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter after another man suffered a cardiac arrest and died following a street fight.

Jantilal Deugi, 50, was found on the ground by officers in Redcar Road, Leicester, at 15:30 BST on Sunday.

He died two days later, leading to the re-arrest of a man previously arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

Yashvant Pranlal, 22, of Green Lane Road, is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court later.

