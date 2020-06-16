Image copyright Google Image caption The man died at a property in Kettering Road

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs after a man died at a block of flats.

Police were called to Kettering Road, Market Harborough, at 01:40 BST on Sunday after the man, in his 30s, became unwell.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men, aged 38 and 54, and a woman, 38, all from Market Harborough, were held on suspicion of "being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs" and have been released under investigation.

