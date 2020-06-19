Image copyright AFP Image caption Matt Hancock told the Downing Street daily briefing there had been an "outbreak" in Leicester

The health secretary was "incorrect" to say Leicester is in the midst of a Covid-19 outbreak, the city's head of public health has said.

Ivan Browne said the city had "started to see a surge" in cases, but added "this is not an outbreak".

In Thursday's daily briefing Matt Hancock said there was an "outbreak right now in parts of Leicester".

About 25% of the city's 2,494 confirmed Covid-19 cases were reported in the past two weeks.

Speaking to the BBC on Friday, Mr Browne said: "I think the term outbreak is an incorrect term.

"We're very clear that this is not an outbreak, what we're doing is we're trying to make sure that we're monitoring the number of cases we're seeing in the city.

"There has been a surge within the city, and therefore we're looking into what that might be and where that might be."

About 25% of Leicester's coronavirus cases were reported after testing in the last two weeks

Mr Browne said Leicester had high levels of health conditions such as diabetes, "pockets of deprivation, and a very significant Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) population".

There has been a rise in cases in the east of city, which has a large BAME population.

About 28% of Leicester's population is from Indian heritage, and a further 21% are from black or Asian backgrounds.

Analysis has found South Asian people are the most likely to die from coronavirus after being admitted to hospital in Great Britain.

Leicester City Council's director of public health said there was still a risk of infection

Mr Browne added the government's "complicated message" on easing lockdown also posed a challenge.

On Monday non-essential retail in England reopened, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "People should shop, and shop with confidence."

Mr Browne said: "It's a very complicated message where we're saying we're going to ease down certain aspects [of lockdown].

"I can understand why people think that that now means they are free to go off and circulate almost as if it's gone away.

"We're really keen to say we're still in the middle of this, this is still hugely important, and so I think that's been difficult for the public."

Mr Hancock also revealed at Thursday's briefing there had been a coronavirus outbreak at a meat factory in Yorkshire, prompting claims it had been "shrouded in secrecy".

