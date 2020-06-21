Coronavirus: Capturing the stories of Leicester's pandemic people
A photographer has captured life in Leicester throughout the coronavirus lockdown.
Beth Walsh, from Loughborough, became a freelance photographer in 2016 but lockdown hit her business hard.
So she took to the streets, initially almost deserted but increasingly busy, to talk to strangers.
"I have learnt about other people's feeling's during this unprecedented time in all of our lives," she said.
"All of our lives have been concentrated down and we are all connected through Covid.
"This project has been a real journey and I have felt humbled by the kindness of strangers."
Olga, pictured above, felt family was the most important thing "and not everyone has that".
Tattoo artist Pauly said: "I have witnessed the world during a modern day plague".
Samira, who has terminal cancer, asked to help with the project. "Despite her illness, she wanted to help a stranger," said Ms Walsh.
Sofia, photographed on Midland Street in the city, is expecting her baby in October.
Olivia, who was attending a Black Lives Matter demonstration, said: "During a pandemic, people come out on the streets to try and make a change."
Eric and son Jabez were photographed on Humberstone Gate. Eric said he didn't feel safe on the streets with the increase of people shopping.
