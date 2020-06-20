Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Mohammed Jibreel died from a stab wound inflicted on Saturday 21 September

A third man has been charged with murder over the stabbing of a 21-year-old man in Leicester.

Mohammed Jibreel died in hospital after being attacked in the St Matthews area of the city on 21 September.

Abdourahmaane Sidibe, 20, of Orson Street, Leicester, is due to appear at the city's crown court on Monday, Leicestershire Police said.

Two other men, Ali Mohamed, 20, and Abdullahi Botan, 18, were charged with murder last year.

Mohamed, of Pembroke Street, Leicester, and Botan, of Rainworth Road, Leicester, are due to go on trial at a later date.

