Image caption Unison said the move is "insulting" to care staff who "have literally put their lives on the line" during the coronavirus pandemic

About 100 care home staff are facing the sack in a dispute over pay and conditions, a trade union said.

Last month, the Leicestershire County Care Ltd (LCCL) employees were asked to sign new contracts that would see their pay cut by up to 30 per cent.

A worker said they were "being held to ransom" after receiving dismissal letters and being told they would lose their jobs unless they agreed to terms.

LCCL said it was "part of a range of urgent cost-saving measures".

Unison said removing the staff was "a disgrace".

All the affected employees, some of whom have been caring for residents with coronavirus, moved from Leicestershire County Council control when the care homes were privatised

They were told their pay and conditions would not be reduced.

However, LCCL claimed additional costs associated with coronavirus meant cutting their wages was the only way to save homes from closure.

Staff have to agree to changes to pay and working conditions, including the removal of supplements for working night shifts, weekends and bank holidays and reductions in paid holiday, before 4 July or lose their jobs.

'No option'

The staff member, who did not want to be named, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: ""We're being held to ransom really, it's like blackmail.

"I don't really want to work for a company that puts its staff in that position but it feels like I don't have a lot of choice."

Chris Jenkinson, East Midlands secretary for Unison, said: "They should get medals for their heroic efforts, but instead they're being sacked by an employer motivated by profit with little concern for people.

"The company must withdraw these damaging proposals or risk a long drawn-out dispute which could end up in the courts."

Dr Davie Vive-Kananda, chief executive of LCCL said: "We had informed the staff and unions that if agreement could not be reached, or a reasonable alternative be agreed, then we had no option but to dismiss staff members who are costing LCCL more than their colleagues for doing the same work.

"We had sincerely hoped to have constructive dialogue with the union during the consultation but no suggestions and alternatives to the proposals were received."

