Image copyright Reuters Image caption Players and referees have taken a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement since the restart of the Premier League season

Football in the UK needs to face a "complete culture change" to tackle racism, a campaign group has said.

The Leicester-based BAME Football Forum said their 10-point plan would "combat racism and progress the BAME agenda".

Ex-England striker Emile Heskey said he has "experienced discrimination" and "a body that speaks up for black players" is needed.

The Football Association (FA) said it would consider the points made by the group.

Proposals in the plan include setting up a black players' association, separate to the Professional Footballers' Association, which currently represents all players in English football.

Forum chairman Ivan Liburd told BBC East Midlands Today it would provide black players "a comfortable space so that they can have open conversations".

The forum has also called for the Department of Culture, Media, and Sport (DCMS) to lead a public inquiry into racism and discrimination in football.

Former Leicester City and Liverpool forward Heskey, who supports the plan, said: "I know players that fear what their clubs will say if they were to speak up about anything."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Emile Heskey said he experienced discrimination during his time as a player

Heskey was the target of racist monkey chants during a World Cup qualifying match against Croatia in 2008.

He added: "We need to protect players and give them the freedom to share their truths."

The forum also wants the FA to increase internal targets of getting BAME people in leadership roles.

An FA spokesperson said: "[We] will consider [the plan's] points and respond in due course.

"We know that the power of football can break down barriers across communities and we remain deeply committed to removing all forms of discrimination from across the game."

A DCMS spokesperson added: "Racism has absolutely no place in society and we are committed to working with sports, including football, to ensure opportunities to progress are open to all."

They added the department had committed to reviewing the Sports Governance Code.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk