Image copyright Getty Images Image caption People in Leicester have been told to "stay at home as much as you can"

Stricter lockdown measures have been announced for Leicester after Covid-19 cases have risen in the city.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said non-essential shops will shut on Tuesday, and schools will close for most pupils on Thursday.

The loosening of restrictions for pubs and restaurants will also not be taking place in the city on Saturday.

Mr Hancock said Leicester accounted for "10% of all positive cases in the country over the past week".

Speaking in the House of Commons on Monday evening, he added: "We recommend to people in Leicester, stay at home as much as you can, and we recommend against all but essential travel to, from and within Leicester."

Mr Hancock said the number of positive coronavirus cases in Leicester were "three times higher than the next highest city".

He said the decision to close non-essential retail was based on clinical advice, and added that "children have been particularly impacted" by the local outbreak.

The tightening of lockdown measures in Leicester will also apply to suburbs of the city, such as Oadby, Birstall and Glenfield.