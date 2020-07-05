Image copyright Gov Image caption Reverend Helen Dearnley led the pre-recorded service from HMP Stocken in Rutland

The Church of England has broadcast a prison service online for the first time.

The service featured recordings from HMP Stocken in Rutland, HMP Low Newton in Durham and HMP Pentonville in London.

Family visits to prisons have been suspended because of the pandemic.

Reverend Helen Dearnley, who led the service from Stocken, said it allowed prisoners to worship with their families virtually for the first time.

The service was broadcast at 09:00 BST earlier on prison television and radio as well as the Church of England's website, Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Social visits to prisons have been suspended to prevent the spread of coronavirus

It included contributions from prison staff, chaplains and prisoners.

Rev Dearnley, who led the pre-recorded service, said: "For the first time, those in prison and their families were able to worship virtually together, and all of us, separated from our communities by coronavirus, can share in this worship."

Social visits to prisons have been temporarily banned to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Lucy Frazer, the prisons and probation minister at the Ministry of Justice, said: "It is great to see examples of how technology is allowing prisoners to connect remotely with their families."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.