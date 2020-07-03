Image copyright Reuters Image caption People seen repeatedly breaking the Leicester lockdown could be fined up to £3,200

Legislation ensuring Leicester's local lockdown can be enforced by law has been rushed through Parliament.

The new regulations come into force on Saturday, as the rest of the country begins to see an easing of lockdown.

People or businesses that repeatedly flout the new law could receive fines of up to £3,200.

A ban on social gatherings, overnight stays, and the reopening of hotels, pubs and restaurants are all included in the new legislation.

Leicester became subject to the UK's first local lockdown on Monday following a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Police have said they are bracing themselves for a busy weekend as pubs stay closed in Leicester but reopen across the country, with more officers would be on duty than during a typical New Year's Eve.

Officers would be policing the stricter lockdown measures as well as overseeing the relaxation of rules outside of the restricted zone.

Hospital bosses in the city also said they were preparing for "typical behaviours of New Year's Eve".

The regulations for the city were passed as a new statutory instrument easing lockdown for the rest of the country came into force on Friday.

People in Leicester who live on their own, or single parents, can still form a social bubble with one other household, the legislation says.

Public gatherings are now banned and people in the restricted area can no longer visit people in private gardens, or indoors.

Fixed penalty notices can be issued to people who are seen breaking the lockdown rules.

Fines begin at £100, and increase on a sliding scale - a person found breaking the lockdown for a sixth time could be fined £3,200.

The same fines could be issued by police across England before the easing of lockdown.

Leicestershire Police said: "We will be directing people to follow the regulations and encouraging to them to follow the guidelines."

"We want people to stay at home in the protected area and if you are outside of this to be responsible and socialise safely."

Leicester City Council confirmed it has been informed of the legislation "shortly before its publication".

The regulations is due to be reviewed on 18 July.

