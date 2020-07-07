Image copyright PA Media Image caption The band said Tom Meighan had been "struggling with personal issues"

Ex-Kasabian singer Tom Meighan is due in court to face a charge of assault, a day after he left the band he had fronted for the last 23 years.

On Monday, the group said Mr Meighan, 39, had stepped down in order to deal with "personal issues".

He later tweeted: "I just wanted to let you all know that I am doing well. I'm in a really good place now."

Mr Meighan is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court, accused of assault by beating in April.

Mr Meighan's departure from Kasabian leaves guitarist Serge Pizzorno and bassist Chris Edwards as the only remaining founding members.

The band's current drummer Ian Matthews joined the group in 2004.

The group has enjoyed success as one of England's biggest rock bands, with five of their six albums going to number one. They headlined the Glastonbury Festival in 2014 and won best British band at the 2010 Brit Awards.

It is not clear whether Kasabian will seek a new lead vocalist.

