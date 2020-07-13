Image copyright Reuters Image caption Leicester has been in a stricter lockdown since 29 June

Leicester's city-wide lockdown was "not justified", the city's mayor has said, after new data showed only pockets of the city had higher Covid-19 cases.

Sir Peter Soulsby said about 10% of the city's neighbourhoods "have a higher transmission of the [virus]".

He said data should have been shared earlier so authorities could focus on "preventing the transmission there".

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has said it continues to "work closely with local authorities".

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, the Leicester mayor said it had taken "weeks" to "finally get some useful data" from the government.

He said: "It's very clear when you look at the data it's a couple of areas of the city that have got a higher than average transmission of the virus.

"Certainly the way the city's been locked down in its entirety, and even beyond its boundaries, is not justified."

Sir Peter, who has frequently been critical of the government's approach to Leicester's lockdown, said the data should have been shared "many, many weeks ago".

He added: "We should have focused on those areas preventing the transmission there."

On Sunday it was reported up to 200 workers at a farm in Herefordshire were told to self-isolate after 73 people tested positive for Covid-19.

The farm's lockdown was cited as an example of "targeted action" being taken, instead of large regional lockdowns.

But speaking on BBC Radio Leicester, England's deputy chief medical officer asserted "Leicester should be in lockdown at the moment".

Dr Jonathan Van-Tam said the city was "quite an outlier in terms of the rate of coronavirus infections".

He said a Public Health England report published on Saturday showed there were 126 cases of coronavirus in Leicester per 100,000 people.

It is significantly higher than other East Midlands cities like Derby, which is 9.3, and Nottingham at 5.4.

Dr Van-Tam said targeted action, like that taken on the farm in Herefordshire, would not work in Leicester.

"What I understand about the farm is that workers live on the farm residentially throughout the summer," he said.

"It's very tidy, and there's a single-point source.

"What we have in Leicester is a situation where parts of Leicester, the rate of transmission in the open community are very high indeed."

The tighter lockdown restrictions in Leicester are set to be reviewed from 18 July.

The leader of the government's track and trace programme, Baroness Dido Harding, said: "It's encouraging to see that both the number of positive cases being reported are coming down, and the percentage of people being tested who are positive is also coming down.

"The measures are really starting to make a difference, but whether or not they will have come down enough in five days' time is too early to say at this stage."

On Saturday, a DHSC spokesman said it prioritised giving detailed local data to public health bodies but was now sharing it with councils.

He added: "We continue to work closely with local authorities in Leicester to further curb the spread of the virus, so that these necessary restrictions can be removed as soon as possible."

