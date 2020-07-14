Image copyright PA Media Image caption Matt Hancock said a decision would be made on Thursday

People in Leicester will learn whether local lockdown measures will be eased on Thursday, the health secretary has said.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Matt Hancock said the government would base its decision on "14 days of data" on coronavirus cases.

Non-essential shops and schools in the city were shut as a result of a spike in positive cases.

The lockdown was due to be reviewed by Saturday.

Mr Hancock told MPs: "Thankfully the numbers have been coming down in Leicester.

"But the number of positive cases in Leicester are still well above the rest of the country.

"I won't pre-judge the decision we make on Thursday."

A Public Health England report published on Saturday showed a seven-day rate of 126 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 people.

It is significantly higher than other East Midlands cities such as Derby, which is 9.3, and Nottingham at 5.4.

Mr Hancock announced the stricter lockdown measures in Leicester on 29 June.

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth asked what metrics would be used to judge whether the lockdown could be eased.

Mr Hancock said he would not be specifying the metric, but would look at 14 days of data on coronavirus cases in the city.

Mr Ashworth also said "mixed messages" on extra financial support for Leicester businesses were the last thing "worried" residents needed.

But a letter from Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi said there were no plans to change or extend any current schemes.

On Monday, Leicester's mayor said a city-wide lockdown was "not justified", after new data showed only certain areas had higher Covid-19 cases.

Sir Peter Soulsby said about 10% of the city's neighbourhoods "have a higher transmission" of the virus.

He said data should have been shared earlier so authorities could have focused on preventing transmission in the worst-hit areas.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said it made "no apology" for trying to reverse infection rates.

Image copyright AFP Image caption One Leicester health official said authorities were looking into "the impact of deprivation and ethnicity on health inequalities" amplified by the pandemic

It comes after health officials in Leicestershire said the coronavirus outbreak in the city had highlighted the need to tackle health inequalities.

On Tuesday, Leicester city clinical commissioning group (CCG) chairman Prof Azhar Farooqi said "one of the learnings" from the lockdown was "the impact of deprivation and ethnicity on health inequalities".

About 28% of Leicester's population is of Indian heritage, and a further 21% are from black or Asian backgrounds.

Another local health official, Andy Williams, said Covid-19 had "once again" shown that the virus impacts "asymmetrically the poorest or most disadvantaged".

