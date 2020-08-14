Loughborough couple 'thrilled' to be allowed wedding reception By Amy Woodfield

image copyright Jed Brown image caption Jed Brown and Sophie Luckhurst are planning to have a bigger reception next year

A couple due to get married later this month have said they are "thrilled" they can celebrate with a reception.

Jed Brown and Sophie Luckhurst, both 27 and from Loughborough, are planning to have 24 guests attend their wedding at Shottle Hall near Belper, Derbyshire.

They said it was "tough" to cut down their original guest list.

In July couples were told they could get married but with only 30 people at the ceremony and no reception.

The government had planned to relax the rules further to allow sit-down meal receptions from 1 August but this was cancelled.

image copyright Oehlers Photography image caption Jed Brown and Sophie Luckhurst have been together for 10 years

For this reason, Mr Brown said they still felt "worried" about their event, due to take place on 30 August.

"I guess there's always going to be that little nagging feeling in the back of our heads - are they going to pull this away from us with a day's notice?" he said.

The couple are, however, trying to remain "hopeful".

He said: "For us and our families, it's just nice to be able to do something to celebrate."

image copyright Jed Brown image caption Jed Brown and Sophie Luckhurst are getting married at Shottle Hall in Derbyshire

The couple are planning to have a bigger celebration once the rules on large gatherings have been relaxed further.

Mr Brown said: "It was tough to cut it down to 24 guests.

"We're going to make up for it next year with a big reception and have everyone we couldn't have this year."