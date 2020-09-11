Countesthorpe streets lined for funeral of 'proud binman' Published duration 1 day ago

image copyright Alex Hannam image caption Refuse collectors lined the streets in Countesthorpe

A council has thanked residents for leaving their bins out early so refuse collectors could attend the funeral of a "popular" member of their team.

Lee Percival, from Ratby, who died from cancer aged 53, drove one of Blaby District Council's refuse and recycling lorries in Leicestershire.

Crew members lined the streets as the cortège passed through Countesthorpe.

His niece Heather Bate said he was a "proud binman" and loved his colleagues and the residents on his routes.

Blaby District Council thanked well wishers and those who "popped their bin out that little bit earlier" after it appealed for help earlier in the week.

image copyright Family photo image caption Lee Percival's daughter Amyleigh said her father was her best friend

In a Facebook post the authority has said it was "devastated" to hear of Mr Percival's death and asked for help from residents so the "entire crew could pay their respects" at his funeral in Countesthorpe.

"Whether it was having tea with an elderly resident, or letting an excited youngster sit in the lorry, nothing was too much trouble [for Lee Percival]," it said.

Mr Percival's daughter Amyleigh said he was her best friend who had a "big heart" and said the actions of his colleagues were a comfort for the whole family.

image copyright Alex Hannam image caption Colleagues of Mr Percival applauded as his funeral cortège passed

His wife Julie said he was "caring, selfless and thoughtful" while Mr Percival's brother Tony said he was "amazing" to him and his two other siblings.

Ms Bate said: "When he started working for Blaby on the bins [five years ago] I remember him telling my Mum how much he loved his job and new friends.

"He was proud to work as a binman and I am over the moon that his colleagues will be a part of the funeral."

image caption Lee Percival (right), with BBC Radio Leicester's Ady Dayman (middle) Simon Wright (left) and Andrew Tipton (front)

eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk