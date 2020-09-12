Diana Rigg miniature rail scene 'was thought risqué' Published duration 2 hours ago

image copyright Getty Images image caption The image shows Emma Peel - played by Diana Rigg - being rescued in the nick of time

Rail volunteers have been recalling the day Dame Diana Rigg was strapped to a Leicestershire miniature railway line.

image copyright PA image caption The scenes were shot using two different steam locomotives - one of which remains at the railway

The scene from a 1965 episode of The Avengers, the show that made Rigg a household name, shows her awaiting rescue as a tiny steam train nears.

Nigel Spencer, from the railway, said the picture had become "iconic".

image copyright Getty Images image caption The episode was considered risqué in 1965

Mr Spencer, the press officer for the Friends of Stapleford Miniature Railway which operates the line, said television company ABC "got a lot of flack" over the scenes which showed Rigg - in her famous catsuit - tied to the tracks.

He said the episode was "considered risqué" at the time it was made but the image had now become "quite iconic".

"When she passed away this week they used that picture across the media," he said.

image copyright Getty Images image caption The actors had to learn how to drive the miniature locomotives

He said he did not know why the railway had been selected for filming the episode, named The Gravediggers.

It told the typically bizarre story of how Rigg's character Emma Peel and her secret agent colleague John Steed - played by Patrick MacNee - visited a home for retired railwaymen to investigate a deathly plot to sabotage Britain's radar.

It concluded with Peel strapped to the tracks while Steed fought off the villains on board the moving train, before rescuing her in the nick of time.

image copyright FSMR image caption The episode is commemorated by the railway

Mr Spencer said although stunt doubles had been used, the actors had had to learn how to drive the locomotives themselves.

There were two locomotives used in the sequence, one of which remained at the railway to this day.

Nowadays the 1.6 mile (2.5km) line - which has been run by volunteers since the 1990s - attracts many fans of the programme.

The site was also presented with a commemorative steel plate by ABC.

A small railway with big fans

Stapleford Miniature Railway was built in 1958 as an attraction at Lord John Gretton's stately home

It was restored by volunteers in the 1990s and opens to the public twice a year

It has several famous fans including Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan