Driver 'lucky to be alive' as pole rips through car in Leicestershire
- Published
A driver was left "lucky to be alive" when a pole ripped through his side of the car as it crashed into a metal fence, police said.
The crash happened in foggy conditions at about 06:10 BST in Desford Lane, Kirby Muxloe, Leicestershire.
Police said the driver was taken to hospital. They did not know the extent of his injuries but they were not believed to be serious.
The 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.
Leicestershire Police Response Team tweeted: "The initial photo may look picturesque but as the driver pointed out 'lucky to be alive'."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
- Published
- 3 days ago
- Published
- 17 August
- Published
- 5 December 2019