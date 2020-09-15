Coronavirus: Warning as Oadby and Wigston's infection rate rockets Published duration 1 hour ago

image caption Oadby and Wigston had been subject to local lockdown measures but was released in August

Residents of a county borough have been warned they could be subject to local lockdown rules again after rates quadrupled in a week.

Oadby and Wigston in Leicestershire now has the second highest seven-day infection rate in England.

Latest government data shows the district's rate went from 28.1 up to 4 September to 126.3 up to 11 September.

It has already been in lockdown and officials said tougher restrictions could return unless numbers drop.

According to latest figures, only Bolton - where measures have been tightened - has a higher infection rate of 189.9.

A total of 72 coronavirus cases have been reported in the borough in the week up to 11 September, up from 16.

Mike Sandys, Leicestershire County Council's public health director, said the rise is "dramatic".

'Big bang'

Mr Sandys said the infections in Oadby and Wigston were spread across all age groups and appear to be coming from community transmission and households mixing.

He said there was no clear reason why it had suddenly taken off.

But he warned if rates do not come down quickly, "we'll have to consider introducing local restrictions".

He added: "This is serious and it might be enough of a rise to warrant further restrictions.

"The Friday before last, the numbers had gone up a certain level [but] I thought it would be more like a rising tide, not the big bang we have seen."

He urged people to stick to social distancing rules, wash their hands and to limit meeting other households, where possible, even though the " rule of six " now applies.

The council added it is waiting for confirmation of an additional testing unit for the area.

Oadby and Wigston was part of the UK's first local lockdown imposed on Leicester and surrounding areas in June but was released in early August.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said it is prepared to take "swift and targeted action" but is working closely with local authorities, who are tasked with controlling local outbreaks in the first instance.