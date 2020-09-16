Jigukumar Sorthi jailed for 'horrific' killing of ex-fiancee Published duration 3 minutes ago

image copyright Family photo image caption Ms Pravin's family said she was the "life and soul of the party"

A man who stabbed his former fiancee to death as her mother tried to shield her with her own body has been jailed for 28 years.

Jigukumar Sorthi, 24, stabbed Bhavini Pravin four times at her home in Leicester after her parents decided their marriage should not go ahead.

The court heard how her mother had begged him to take her life over that of her 21-year-old daughter.

He was given a life sentence at Leicester Crown Court.

image caption Ms Pravin died at the scene on 2 March

Bhavini Pravin, 21, was killed by Sorthi in Moores Road, Leicester, on the afternoon of 2 March.

They had talked for a few minutes before he attacked her with a knife in what the prosecution described as a premeditated honour killing driven by a desire for revenge.

Leicestershire Police said two hours later he approached an officer outside a nearby police station and implicated himself in the killing.

Sorthi, of East Park Road, Leicester, had denied murder but was found guilty on Friday.

image copyright Leicestershire Police image caption Sorthi must serve at least 28 years in prison

Judge Timothy Spencer QC said it was a "horrific, brutal and merciless killing".

He said: "You took the life of a beautiful, talented young woman. For what?"

Sorthi would not accept that Ms Pravin's parents had decided to oppose their marriage, the judge said, leaving the defendant believing he had been "humiliated".

During his arrest, the court heard, he complained to police that Ms Pravin had "ruined [his] life".

"You have brought upon yourself shame vastly greater than any you sought to avenge," the judge said.

Final word

In a victim impact statement, Ms Pravin's family described their only daughter as "religious" and "gentle".

They said: "Our dream was to take our daughter to India to celebrate her wedding with pomp and style. The reality is we will take our daughter to India to scatter her ashes."

They said their daughter's final word as she died cradled in her mother's arms was the same as her first: "Mummy".

