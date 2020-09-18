Oadby and Wigston's virus infection rate leads to restrictions Published duration 34 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image caption Oadby and Wigston district was released from local lockdown measures in August

Residents in Oadby and Wigston have been banned from meeting other households in homes and gardens.

Fresh restrictions will come into force from 22 September.

Oadby and Wigston Borough Council confirmed on Thursday it would deploy marshals to public spaces to enforce the coronavirus rules.

As well as the new restrictions, people in Leicester will no longer need to carry on shielding from 5 October.

The district of Oadby and Wigston was part of the UK's first local lockdown that was imposed on Leicester and surrounding areas in June, but restrictions were relaxed in August.

The latest announcement made by the Department for Health and Social Care came as similar measures were outlined for other parts of England experiencing a spike in coronavirus cases.

Borough council leader John Boyce thanked "everyone who has followed the guidance", and asked residents to "try to stabilise and reduce the spread of the virus".

Following the announcement local MP Neil O'Brien said he was "pleased that businesses will not be forced to close their doors again" and a full lockdown had been avoided, adding that he would share the latest data when it was released "to ensure constituents are kept in the loop on this as much as possible".