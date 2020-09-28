Claudia Webbe: Leicester MP charged with harassment Published duration 47 minutes ago

image copyright David Woolfall/UK Parliament image caption Claudia Webbe is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 11 November

Labour MP Claudia Webbe has been charged with harassing a woman.

Ms Webbe, who represents Leicester East, is accused of one count of harassment between September 2018 and April this year.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the 55-year-old MP is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 11 November.

Ms Webbe has said she is "innocent of any wrongdoing" and that she will "vigorously" defend herself in court.

Jenny Hopkins, from the CPS, said: "The CPS has today decided that Claudia Webbe, MP for Leicester East, should be charged with an offence of harassment against one female.

"The CPS made the decision after receiving a file of evidence from the Metropolitan Police."

Ms Webbe was elected as the MP for Leicester East in December's general election, taking over the seat previously held by Keith Vaz.

She was a councillor in Islington, north London, between 2010 and 2018, and was also a member of Labour's National Executive Committee.

Earlier in her career she acted as an adviser to Ken Livingstone when he was Mayor of London.

