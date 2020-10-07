BBC News

Leicester lockdown: 100 days of extra restrictions in city

image captionPubs and restaurants reopened in Leicester in early August but some restrictions are still in place

It has been 100 days since the UK's first local lockdown was announced in the city of Leicester.

As restrictions eased across the rest of England from July, in Leicester non-essential shops, salons, gyms and restaurants had to remain closed.

The restrictions were bought in by the government after the infection rate reached 135 cases per 100,000 people.

And while some rules have been lifted, families and friends remain unable to meet up in their homes and gardens.

Jay Briggs, who lives two doors inside the restricted area, said he and his family have become used to the new rules.

He said: "We're using social media, FaceTime - just doing the best we can to try to keep in contact with everyone."

Mr Briggs said he had thought everything would be "back to normal" after the summer but now fears the country is heading back towards a full lockdown.

image captionPeople in Leicester can go to cafes but are still unable to visit each other's homes

Easing of Leicester lockdown

Sarah Gillett, manager of the Market Tavern in the city centre, said running the pub was "hard work" and the restrictions were having a big impact on weekend trade.

"We've been on some sort of lockdown since 23 March... but you've just got to get on with it," she said.

Ms Gillett said she never expected restrictions to be in place for as long as they have been.

image captionThe city council has had a "phenomenal response" to its offer of street cafe licences

Sarah Harrison, the city centre director, said: "The city had shown such resilience."

She said over time city centre businesses had adapted to the new rules and the authority has had a "phenomenal response" to its offer of street cafe licences.

image captionLabour MPs for Leicester have said it was unclear why the city is still subject to extra restrictions

Jonathan Ashworth and Liz Kendall - both Labour MPs in Leicester - said it was unclear why Leicester was still subject to extra restrictions and called on the government to explain what was needed for the measures to be lifted.

"In the government's latest guidance for Leicester, that was updated on 2 October, it is not even stated when the next review date is," they said.

The Department of Health and Social Care has been contacted for a response.

