Leicester lockdown: 100 days of extra restrictions in city
By Amy Woodfield
BBC East Midlands Online
- Published
It has been 100 days since the UK's first local lockdown was announced in the city of Leicester.
As restrictions eased across the rest of England from July, in Leicester non-essential shops, salons, gyms and restaurants had to remain closed.
The restrictions were bought in by the government after the infection rate reached 135 cases per 100,000 people.
And while some rules have been lifted, families and friends remain unable to meet up in their homes and gardens.
Jay Briggs, who lives two doors inside the restricted area, said he and his family have become used to the new rules.
He said: "We're using social media, FaceTime - just doing the best we can to try to keep in contact with everyone."
Mr Briggs said he had thought everything would be "back to normal" after the summer but now fears the country is heading back towards a full lockdown.
Easing of Leicester lockdown
- 29 June: Local lockdown announced
- 24 July: Schools and nurseries allowed to reopen
- 3 August: Pubs and restaurants reopen
- 19 August: Beauty salons, spas and tattoo parlours allowed to reopen
- 8 September: Swimming pools, gyms and sports facilities allowed to reopen
- 15 September: Casinos, bowling alleys and soft play areas allowed to reopen
Sarah Gillett, manager of the Market Tavern in the city centre, said running the pub was "hard work" and the restrictions were having a big impact on weekend trade.
"We've been on some sort of lockdown since 23 March... but you've just got to get on with it," she said.
Ms Gillett said she never expected restrictions to be in place for as long as they have been.
Sarah Harrison, the city centre director, said: "The city had shown such resilience."
She said over time city centre businesses had adapted to the new rules and the authority has had a "phenomenal response" to its offer of street cafe licences.
Jonathan Ashworth and Liz Kendall - both Labour MPs in Leicester - said it was unclear why Leicester was still subject to extra restrictions and called on the government to explain what was needed for the measures to be lifted.
"In the government's latest guidance for Leicester, that was updated on 2 October, it is not even stated when the next review date is," they said.
The Department of Health and Social Care has been contacted for a response.
