Jentilal Deugi: Man admits manslaughter after 'push' death
- Published
A man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of a 50-year-old man who died after being pushed to the ground during an argument.
Jentilal Deugi died in hospital two days after he suffered a cardiac arrest caused by a brain injury he sustained in the row in Leicester on 31 May.
Yashvant Pranlal, 22, was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm but was later charged with manslaughter.
He admitted the offence at Leicester Crown Court.
Leicestershire Police said Mr Deugi had been involved in a disagreement with a group of men in Redcar Road when he was pushed.
Det Insp Jonathan Blockley said: "There are certainly no winners in this case. One family has lost their loved one and another will now face a considerable amount of time without their family member.
"One push led to the end of a life. My sympathies go to Mr Deugi's family, they have shown immense dignity throughout the investigation and this was in no way easy for them."
Pranlal, of Green Lane Road, Leicester, will be sentenced on 16 October.
