Preston Paris from Leicester raped and abused children
A controlling and violent "predator" has been found guilty of raping and sexually assaulting two children.
US national Preston Paris, 50, of Tarragon Road, Leicester, was convicted over abuse which took place between 2001 and 2016.
Paris, who moved to the UK in 2001, abused his first victim from the age of eight until she was 19 and the other between the ages of 12 and 22.
He is due to be sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on Friday.
The force said the first victim contacted them in 2017 and as a result a second victim was identified.
She also disclosed she had been "seriously sexually abused" by Paris.
Paris was found guilty of:
- Five counts of rape
- Four counts of sexual intercourse with a girl under 13
- Three counts of sexual activity with a child
- Two counts of raping a girl under 13
- One count of indecent assault
Det Con Anna Blockley, from the force's Child Abuse Investigation Unit (CAIU) non-recent team, said Paris was "predatory and dangerous".
"He was controlling and violent towards them," she said.
"He used them for his own sexual gratification. The suffering both victims have had to endure is unimaginable.
"I'm both pleased and relieved - for the victims in this case - that Paris has been convicted for his crimes nearly 20 years since the abuse began."