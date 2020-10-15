Lord Janner inquiry: Officer 'ordered not to arrest MP'
A retired detective said he was ordered by a senior officer not to arrest MP Greville Janner, an inquiry heard.
Kelvyn Ashby said his child sexual abuse investigation 30 years ago was "stymied" as the peer was given special treatment and was not arrested.
The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) also heard about a "chronic lack of oversight" at Leicestershire County Council.
Ex-Leicester MP Lord Janner, who died in 2015, had denied the charges.
The evidence comes from three decades ago when allegations of abuse against Lord Janner were first followed up.
It emerged as part of a huge investigation into Leicestershire children's homes, the inquiry heard.
Mr Ashby was in charge but said police were overstretched, and did not follow up the first allegation.
He described receiving evidence about Lord Janner repeatedly sexually abusing a boy.
Mr Ashby said he wanted to arrest Lord Janner and search his home, but a senior officer ordered that the MP should rather be invited for interview instead.
He said the MP answered "no comment" throughout that interview.
Mr Ashby said: "I was really annoyed about it. The fact we weren't allowed to arrest him.
"If I'd been arresting a man off the street I would have had plenty of evidence, reasonable grounds for arrest.
"The opportunity for a search was missed. That's key.
"We didn't catch him cold, it was stymied."
When asked by the inquiry barrister if he thought there was no arrest because of preferential treatment, Mr Ashby answered, "absolutely, yes".
It was more than two decades before Lord Janner was charged over that complaint. Mr Ashby said not arresting him at the earlier opportunity, was "one of the main failings".
The inquiry also heard about failings at Leicestershire County Council, where concerns were raised by several employees around the same time.
'Friendship' with boy
Accepting mistakes were made, the council's barrister described an account from a worker at one of the council's children's homes.
He said a boy had been spending the night in the same room as Lord Janner.
The council's barrister also highlighted how a social services manager allowed what was described as a "friendship", which was "well-known" at a high level.
He said this represented "a chronic lack of oversight".
Lord Janner's family say they believe he "became a target" due to his prominence and money and "believe as totally in our father's innocence today as we always have".
The inquiry continues.
