Man who murdered friend in 'violent attack' jailed
A man who murdered his friend and concocted a "web of lies" to cover his tracks has been jailed for at least 21 years and 10 months.
Martin Green, 50, stabbed Stuart Morris to death in Leicester, but claimed his friend was attacked while he had "been out to the shops", police said.
Green later pleaded guilty to murder on the second day of his trial.
Mr Morris's family said the killer knew the victim's "tragic past" following another family murder 26 years ago.
Paying tribute to Mr Morris, the 50-year-old's family said in a statement: "He was our big, cuddly, gentle giant that didn't in any way deserve to be murdered."
They added Green had put the family through "six months of hell and heartbreak" by "knowing his guilt and not accepting responsibility".
"We will never understand why he did this especially knowing our... tragic past," the family said.
"He knew that dad's niece was murdered in 1994 and the emotional effect this had on our dad."
Mr Morris had spent the day in Green's flat in Heathcott Road, Leicester, before he was stabbed to death.
A post-mortem found the victim died of multiple stab and blunt force injuries.
Leicestershire Police said the murderer "fabricated a story that he had been out to the shops and returned to find his friend dead".
But CCTV footage, forensic evidence and witness statements "revealed Green's web of lies" and led the force to charge him with murder.
Det Insp Kenny Henry said: "The sheer level of violence used in this crime was shocking."
Green was sentenced to life imprisonment, and will not be eligible for parole for 21 years and 10 months.