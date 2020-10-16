Lord Janner inquiry: Police chief denies ordering against MP's arrest
- Published
A former police chief has denied ordering child abuse investigators not to arrest an MP.
Tony Butler was an assistant chief constable at Leicestershire Police when allegations were first made against former Leicester MP Greville Janner.
He told the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) complaints were not covered up to protect the politician.
Lord Janner, who denied all charges against him, died in 2015.
On Wednesday, the inquiry heard from a former officer who said an investigation in the 1990s was "stymied", with officers only wanting to interview the MP rather than arrest him.
In his follow-up evidence, Mr Butler said Lord Janner had been invited to a police interview because arresting him would not have have helped in gathering evidence and so was not justified.
He denied ordering officers not to arrest Lord Janner and said there had been no "cover-up".
But there were, he said, "a lot of other issues" that may have prevented a prosecution.
Mr Butler said the criminal justice system was "fairly brutal" for those making allegations of child sexual abuse, with cases involving "very substantial cross-examination, going into lots of detail, confusing children in the witness box and also using any opportunity they could to trip the child up".
The Lord Janner case
- Lord Janner was the subject of child sex abuse allegations dating back to 1955.
- Three police investigations took place in the 1990s and 2000s, but no charges were brought.
- Following a fourth inquiry, he was charged in 2015 with offences against nine alleged victims. Police say 38 people accused him of abuse.
- The peer, who suffered from dementia, was ruled unfit to plead, and died aged 87 before a trial of the facts could take place.
- An independent inquiry in 2016 found that the three earlier investigations were "missed chances" to prosecute him.
- Nine of Lord Janner's accusers began the process of suing his estate for damages.
- Three dropped their cases in March 2017 and the remaining six two months later.
During the closed hearings on Thursday, the inquiry heard prosecutors believed the first abuse allegations looked credible.
They wrote to Leicestershire's chief constable citing Lord Janner's "social standing" and saying the police investigation needed to be more thorough.
They eventually decided there was inadequate evidence to either bring a prosecution or to clear Lord Janner's name, the inquiry was told.
The inquiry continues.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.