Man jailed for manslaughter over fatal push
A man who caused the death of another man by pushing him to the ground during an argument has been jailed.
Jentilal Deugi died in hospital two days after he suffered a cardiac arrest caused by a brain injury he sustained in the row in Leicester on 31 May.
Yashvant Pranlal, 22, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was jailed for four and half years on Friday.
Leicestershire Police said there were "certainly no winners in this case".
Officers said Mr Deugi had been involved in a disagreement with a group of men in Redcar Road when he was pushed.
Det Insp Jonathan Blockley said: "There are certainly no winners in this case. One family has lost their loved one and another will now face a considerable amount of time without their family member.
"One push led to the end of a life. My sympathies go to Mr Deugi's family, they have shown immense dignity throughout the investigation and this was in no way easy for them."
