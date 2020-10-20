M1 lorry fire closes southbound and northbound carriageways
The M1 in Leicestershire has been closed in both directions because of a lorry fire.
The motorway was shut between junctions 21 and 22 at about 06:00 BST because of the fire on the southbound carriageway.
Police, fire and highways officers are on the scene and drivers have been asked to avoid the area as there likely to be disruption for some time.
Police said they have had no reports of any casualties.
Initially only the southbound carriageway near Leicester Forest East Services was shut.
But shortly after both directions were closed.
Traffic is reported to be heavy on local approach roads with problems reported on the A46 and the A50.