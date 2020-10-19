Lord Janner inquiry: Worker's concerns over 'MP sharing room with boy'
Council bosses were told a former Leicester MP was sharing a room with a boy at night, a hearing has been told.
The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) heard concerns were raised more than 20 years before Lord Janner was charged with abusing the boy.
The claim was made in a statement given to police in 1991 by a former worker at a Leicestershire care home.
Lord Janner, who denied all charges against him, died in 2015.
The worker's statement to police, read out at the hearing, said the MP visited the care home every week.
She said she initially thought he was doing it to gain political kudos but she was worried Lord Janner was being allowed to take one boy away to hotels at night. She said this happened frequently.
She reported concerns the boy was sharing a hotel room with Lord Janner but a manager told her there was not "a problem" and social services managers were aware of what was described as "their association".
The Lord Janner case
- Lord Janner was the subject of child sex abuse allegations dating back to 1955.
- Three police investigations took place in the 1990s and 2000s, but no charges were brought.
- Following a fourth inquiry, he was charged in 2015 with offences against nine alleged victims. Police say 40 people accused him of abuse.
- The peer, who suffered from dementia, was ruled unfit to plead, and died aged 87 before a trial of the facts could take place.
- An independent inquiry in 2016 found that the three earlier investigations were "missed chances" to prosecute him.
- Nine of Lord Janner's accusers began the process of suing his estate for damages.
- Three dropped their cases in March 2017 and the remaining six two months later.
The boy later admitted sexually abusing other children at the home but the woman was told there would be "nothing to be gained" from reporting that to the police.
Her husband said her complaints had been ignored because of who Lord Janner was, the inquiry was told.
The inquiry continues.
