Jewellery stolen from dying woman's Loughborough home
- Published
A grieving family has been left "deeply distressed" after burglars stole jewellery from a relative's home while she was in hospital.
The house on Albert Promenade in Loughborough, Leicestershire, was broken into on Monday or Tuesday.
Among the "great sentimental" items taken was a gold engagement ring with three small diamonds.
Leicestershire Police said the elderly victim had since died and detectives are appealing for information.
"Her family have been left deeply distressed by what has happened," the force said.
"In addition to their grief they discovered her home had been burgled and items of great sentimental value stolen."
Other items taken include a gold link bracelet with heart fob, a silver bracelet with Egyptian symbols, a gold and amethyst oval brooch and an RAF insignia brooch.
Police have asked anyone with information about the burglary or stolen items to contact the force.
