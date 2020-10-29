Leicester man charged with several terror offences
- Published
A man from Leicester has been charged with a series of terror offences.
Hisham Chaudhary, of Chestnut Drive, was arrested after an investigation by the East Midlands and North East terror units and Leicestershire Police.
He has been charged with four counts of disseminating a terrorist publication, membership of a proscribed organisation and two counts of entering a funding arrangement.
Mr Chaudhary, 27, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.
A 29-year-old woman from Leicester who was also arrested in connection with the investigation has since been released without charge, a police spokesman said.