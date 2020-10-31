Leicester's Van Gogh 'immersive' exhibition to remain open
- Published
A Van Gogh exhibition which was due to close this weekend is to stay open after attracting sell-out crowds.
The 35-minute projection - named Van Gogh: The Immersive Exhibition - beams projections of the 19th Century Dutch artist's paintings on to the walls of a medieval church in Leicester.
It opened in February but had to close between March and August due to the city's extended coronavirus lockdown.
Now its run has been extended to February.
The exhibition features more than 200 animated paintings projected on to the walls, floors and ceilings of All Saints Church, in Highcross Street.
A spokeswoman said over the past fortnight the exhibition had been a sell-out each day with over 500 tickets sold.
"Due to absolutely overwhelming demand and an incredible outpouring of support from our visitors, we have arranged to keep the installation open until February," she said.
Leicester is subject to tier two restrictions and the organisers said social distancing measures were in place at the exhibition, which has also been staged in York, Naples and Brussels.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.