Leicester Army veteran runs '50 marathons' for 50th birthday
- Published
An Army veteran has completed a challenge to run the equivalent of 50 marathons before his 50th birthday.
Steve George, from Leicester, said he has experienced long-term unemployment since leaving the Army in 2010 and has struggled with his mental health.
In June, the 49-year-old decided he would run 1,330 miles (2,140 km) before he turned 50 in December.
The challenge was to help him "mentally" and raise money for the Help for Heroes charity.
Mr George joined the Army when he was 17 and did tours during the Gulf War, in Bosnia, Iraq, Northern Ireland and the Falklands.
Since returning to civilian life, Mr George has experienced long periods of unemployment and family bereavements, leading him to consider taking his own life.
He said: "Whilst in [the Army] you're quite protected, in a bubble.
"There's a lot of things... in normal civilian world that you wouldn't be aware of whilst you're in that bubble.
"As soon as you get out, it's all there."
Mr George set himself the 50 x 50 challenge after being inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore.
He said: "It had to be challenging, and completing it was to help me mentally as well as supporting causes."
He planned to complete the distance by running between 10 and 30 miles, six days a week.
He was due to finish on Friday but was delayed by the death of his father due to lung cancer.
Instead, he ran the final 22 miles on Monday - it was "the hardest day by far" he said, adding his father was on his mind "quite a bit" during the run.
"It's basically proved to me that I can still set my mind to something and do it," he said.
Mr George has spoken to his GP and is in the process of getting professional help with his mental health.
Support and information on mental health is available on the BBC Action Line page.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.