Coronavirus: Leicester woman fined for Wales trip to see horse
- Published
A woman from Leicester has been fined for breaching Covid lockdown rules by visiting a horse in Wales.
The Welsh 17-day "firebreak" lockdown came into force on 23 October, with a ban on non-essential travel among the restrictions.
Dyfed-Powys Police said the driver was stopped during routine checks in the Ceredigion area on Sunday.
She admitted she had undertaken the 320-mile round trip to see the animal and was given a fixed penalty notice.
The force could not confirm the amount the woman was fined.
As part of enforcing lockdown rules, police had set up a checkpoint to ask people why they were travelling.
The woman's explanation did not impress the officers.
Ceredigion Roads Policing Unit said: "The horse is safe and well, so no need for breaching, reported."
Ceredigion covers a large area of western Welsh coastline but police did not give any more details on the exact location of either the horse or the checkpoint.
Leicester is currently in tier two restrictions but will go into national lockdown along with the rest of England on Thursday.
